N.S. man charged in alleged N.B. paving scheme

A 61-year-old Nova Scotia man has been charged in connection with an alleged driveway paving scheme in northern New Brunswick.

The Bathurst RCMP has been investigating at least two incidents in the Dunlop area that occurred on July 7th and 18th.

Police say a man went to homes on Chemin Morrison and Route 315, stating he was a representative of "Scorpion Paving Enterprises Inc", and offered to pave the homeowners' driveway.

He asked for a deposit, but did not return to do the work.

Horace Smith of Dartmouth has been charged with two counts of fraud, and is scheduled to appear in Bathurst Provincial Court on May 19th.

Anyone who may have had business interactions with the accused, who experienced similar incidents of fraud, or who may have information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact their local RCMP detachment.