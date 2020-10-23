N.S. mass shooting probe will include look at RCMP actions, gender-based violence

The joint public inquiry in response to the April mass shooting in Nova Scotia has announced a mandate that includes a probe of the RCMP response as well as the role of gender-based violence in the tragedy.



The federal and Nova Scotia governments announced in July their intent to establish the inquiry to determine what happened and make recommendations to help prevent similar events in the future.



A lone gunman killed 22 people on April 18-19 during a 13-hour rampage that spanned several communities in northern and central Nova Scotia.



The killer was shot dead by RCMP officers at a gas station in Enfield, N.S.



Thursday's announcement says the terms of reference are complete, a third commissioner has been chosen and the commission is set to begin its work.



A release says Kim Stanton will join chief commissioner Michael MacDonald, a retired chief justice of the Nova Scotia Supreme Court, and Leanne Fitch, a former chief of police in Fredericton.