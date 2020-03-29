N.S. Supreme Court suspends filing deadlines for civil and family matters in the General Division

The Chief Justice of the Nova Scotia Supreme Court has directed filing deadlines outlined in the Civil Procedure Rules are suspended for civil and family matters in the General Division.

A release says the suspension period is retroactive to March 19, and will be in effect until further notice, unless a judge indicates otherwise.

The judiciary says the directive includes filing a Notice of Defence in an action, a Notice of Contest in an application and a Notice of Judicial Review or Notice of Appeal.

The release states this directive does not affect deadlines established by legislation, which can only be amended by the Nova Scotia Legislature.

The Supreme Court has adopted an essential services model, meaning only urgent or essential matters, as determined by a judge, are proceeding at this time.

This directive does not apply to any matters deemed urgent or essential.

The judiciary says these measures will help reduce the number of new filings at courthouses, which will allow staff to focus on processing documents related to the urgent and essential matters that are proceeding.