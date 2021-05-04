iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
10490
Sms*

NACI advice on 'preferred vaccines' for COVID-19 sparks confusion, anger

image.jpeg

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization is coming under fire after contradicting the advice Canadians have been receiving for weeks to take the first vaccine against COVID-19 that they're offered.
    
NACI said Monday that the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines are ``preferred'' and that Canadians should weigh the risks of waiting for one of them before deciding whether to take a more immediate jab of either of the other two approved for use in Canada.
    
The Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca vaccines have been linked to a new and extremely rare blood-clotting syndrome.
    
Because of that, Dr. Shelly Deeks, vice-chair of the committee, said someone working from home in a province where there is not much disease might want to wait for a shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.
    
But she said it would be a very different risk-benefit analysis for someone working in a manufacturing plant without personal protective equipment in a province where COVID-19 is spreading like wildfire.
    
NACI's advice appears to contradict Health Canada's long-standing recommendation that the best vaccine is the first one available.

Contests