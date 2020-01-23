iHeartRadio
Names in the mix: a list of potential Conservative leadership contenders

The Conservative leadership race is underway and the deadline to register as a candidate and meet the first round of requirements is Feb. 27.

These candidates have officially declared they intend to run:

  • Marilyn Gladu: Conservative MP for Ontario riding of Sarnia-Lambton, formerly a professional engineer.
  • Peter MacKay: former Progressive Conservative leader, Conservative cabinet minister and longtime MP from Nova Scotia, who now lives in Toronto.
  • Rick Peterson: Alberta businessman, candidate in 2017 leadership campaign.
  • Aron Seal: former director of policy for two Conservative cabinet ministers.
  • Bobby Singh: entrepreneur and Conservative candidate in 2019 election in riding of Scarborough-Rouge Park.
  • Derek Sloan: Conservative MP for the Ontario riding of Hastings-Lennox and Addington.

Others, in alphabetical order, who are considering bids:

  • Rona Ambrose: former interim leader of the Conservative party and MP from an Edmonton-area riding.
  • Michael Chong: former Conservative cabinet minister, current MP for Ontario riding of Wellington-Halton Hills. Ran in the 2017 race.
  • Richard Decarie: political aide under former Conservative leader Stephen Harper while in opposition, helped run Harper's Quebec operations.
  • Michelle Rempel Garner: Conservative MP for the riding of Calgary Nose Hill.
  • Vincent Guzzo: movie-theatre mogul from Quebec who also stars in the reality-TV program ``Dragons' Den.''
  • Rudy Husny: longtime Quebec operative for the Conservative party, and businessman.
  • Erin O'Toole: former Conservative cabinet minister and current MP from the Toronto-area riding of Durham. Ran in the 2017 race.
  • Pierre Poilievre: former Conservative cabinet minister and current MP from the Ottawa-area riding of Carleton.

