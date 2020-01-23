Names in the mix: a list of potential Conservative leadership contenders

The Conservative leadership race is underway and the deadline to register as a candidate and meet the first round of requirements is Feb. 27.

These candidates have officially declared they intend to run:

Marilyn Gladu: Conservative MP for Ontario riding of Sarnia-Lambton, formerly a professional engineer.

Peter MacKay: former Progressive Conservative leader, Conservative cabinet minister and longtime MP from Nova Scotia, who now lives in Toronto.

Rick Peterson: Alberta businessman, candidate in 2017 leadership campaign.

Aron Seal: former director of policy for two Conservative cabinet ministers.

Bobby Singh: entrepreneur and Conservative candidate in 2019 election in riding of Scarborough-Rouge Park.

Derek Sloan: Conservative MP for the Ontario riding of Hastings-Lennox and Addington.

Others, in alphabetical order, who are considering bids: