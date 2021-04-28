'National and Provincial Day of Mourning' ceremony takes place in Bathurst Wednesday

Wednesday marks the annual National and Provincial Day of Mourning.

The Bathurst and District Labour Council is holding a commemorative ceremony at noon at the Worker's Monument on Douglas Avenue.

The National and Provincial Day of Mourning aims to reinforce the commitment to a culture of health and safety in the work place.

There ceremony gets underway at noon.

Masks and social distancing are required due to COVID-19 restrictions and those attending must provide their contact information for contact tracing.