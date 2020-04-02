National Basketball League of Canada cancels season, playoffs

The National Basketball League of Canada has cancelled the remainder of the current regular season and its playoffs because of the COVID-19 pandemic.



The league's board of governors made the decision Wednesday.



Four of the league's eight teams operate in Atlantic Canada including the Halifax Hurricanes, the Island Storm, the Moncton Magic and the St. John's Edge.



The Halifax Hurricanes say they will have more information on the organization's credit and refund policies for fans next week.