Natural Resources Canada: Earthquakes not that uncommon in northern NB

Earthquakes are not an uncommon occurrence in northern New Brunswick according to Natural Resources Canada.

This after a magnitude 2.6 quake was recorded in a wooded area near Mount Carleton Provincial park early Sunday morning.

Over the past ten years, the department says there have been about 125 magnitude 2.0 or greater quakes in that area.

Though nobody likely felt the rumble, department's Stephen Crane tells CBC it's still important to collect the data.