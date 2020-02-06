Naveco Power: Liberal's stance on wind turbines an about face from previous comments

The company looking to build a wind farm on the Acadian Peninsula is questioning how the province's Liberals can speak out against the project and still claim to be 'green'.

Naveco Power CEO Amit Virmany tells CBC the province is seeking an emissions exemption for a proposed steel plant in Belledune while Caraquet Liberal MLA Isabelle Theriault has spoken against building wind turbines in Anse-Blue.

Virmany says it's a about face from Liberal Leader Kevin Vickers' comments last year that the party is 'more green than the Greens'.

If approved, the Belldune project would become New Brunswick's largest carbon emitter but the company behind the project, Maritime Iron Inc., argues the plant would actually reduce emissions globally.

(with files from CBC)