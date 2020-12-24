Navy commander Art McDonald named new chief of defence staff

Royal Canadian Navy commander Vice-Admiral Art McDonald is being tapped as the next head of the Canadian Armed Forces.



Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the decision today, ending months of speculation around who would succeed Gen. Jonathan Vance as Canada's chief of the defence staff.



McDonald had served as commander of the Navy since June 2019.



His appointment ends a long drought for the Navy, which has been passed over numerous times as various governments have instead appointed officers from the Canadian Army and Royal Canadian Air Force as defence chief.



Trudeau says McDonald will oversee the role the Canadian Armed Forces has in the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines across the country.



The prime minister is also thanking Vance for his service to the country.