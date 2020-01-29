NB adds Miramichi station to air quality monitoring network

New Brunswick's network of ambient air quality monitoring stations has a new addition in Miramichi City.

The province says the permanent station in Miramichi will continuously monitor concentrations of key air pollutants such as ground-level ozone, nitrogen dioxide and fine particulate matter.

Data from the new station and others will be analysed and included in an annual report to the public.

Air quality monitoring is carried out through a partnership between the provincial Department of Environment and Environment and Climate Change Canada.