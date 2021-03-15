NB aims to immunize all residents with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine by July

New Brunswick says it plans to immunize all its residents with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine by Canada Day.



Chief medical officer of health Dr. Jennifer Russell told reporters yesterday an increase in the supply of the COVID-19 vaccines and new evidence supporting the delay of the second shot is allowing the province to accelerate its plans for vaccinating the population.



From April to June, New Brunswick is expected to get 264,000 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines.



Health officials also say they expect all residents in long-term care facilities will have received at least one dose of vaccine by Wednesday.