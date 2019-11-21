NB aims to lift restrictions on Sunday real estate activities

The New Brunswick government is moving to lift any existing restrictions banning real estate activities on Sundays.

It has proposed amendments to change the Days of Rest Act, which currently allows the viewing but not the selling of real estate on Sundays.

Local Government Minister Jeff Carr says the amendment will benefit both real estate agents and homebuyers as many people shop for real estate on weekends.

New Brunswick is currently the only province that does not allow real estate agreements of purchase and sale to be signed on Sundays.