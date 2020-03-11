NB and Maine plan to replace bridge linking province and US

Plans are in the works to replace a nearly century-old bridge that links Edmundston, New Brunswick with the state of Maine.

Maine officials have scheduled a public meeting in Madawaska for Thursday to talk about the future of the Madawaska-Edmundston International Bridge.

The Maine Department of Transportation says the meeting will provide a chance for the public to ask questions and comment on the project.

Design and funding for the project is a joint effort between the state and the New Brunswick Department of Transportation and Infrastructure.