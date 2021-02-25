NB announces 600 new nursing home beds over five years

New Brunswick Social Development Minister Bruce Fitch says 600 new nursing home beds will be opened in the province over the next five years.



Fitch made the comment after the provincial auditor general warned of a looming crisis if the province doesn't address a shortage of long-term care spaces.



He says a new streamlined procedure to request proposals for new nursing homes should speed things up.



The Coalition for Seniors and Nursing Home Residents Rights says the province should concentrate on helping seniors remain in their own homes instead of putting them in long-term care.