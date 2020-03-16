NB announces four more presumptive cases of COVID-19

New Brunswick has announced four additional presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the number of presumptive or positive cases in the province to six.

Chief medical officer of health Dr. Jennifer Russell says the patients are from central New Brunswick and are mildly symptomatic.

They include a man between 50 and 60 years of age, a woman between 50 and 60 years of age, and two men between 20 and 30 years-old.

Russell says all are connected to the province's first confirmed case, a woman between the ages of 50 and 60 who had recently travelled from France.