NB announces plans for new 60 bed nursing home on Acadian Peninsula

The New Brunswick government says it has issued a request for proposals for the development of a new 60-bed nursing home on the Acadian Peninsula.



Social Development Minister Bruce Fitch says the development of the project is a priority for an area that needs the beds.



There's no word on exactly where the home is to be built, but the province says construction could begin as early as this fall with an opening in 2023.



New Brunswick currently has 70 licensed nursing homes with a total of 4,925 beds.