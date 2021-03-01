NB-based QMJHL teams to play each other in front of fans beginning next week

Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action returns to New Brunswick next week after being shut down due to COVID-19.

The QMJHL says New Brunswick-based teams will be permitted to play each other with fans in the building beginning next Tuesday.

The New Brunswick clubs haven't competed since November.

The league expects an updated schedule sometime this week.

Meanwhile, they're still permitted to practice but the Halifax Mooseheads' season is on pause until March 26th following tightened public health restrictions to the Halifax Regional Municipality.