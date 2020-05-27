NB Cities, AFMNB call for more provincial consultation on key infrastructure, investment decisions

The Cities of New Brunswick Association and the Association Francophone des Municipalites du Nouveau-Brunswick say they're being left out of discussions aimed at guaranteeing the long-term success of the province.

In a statement, the groups say all levels of government need to work in partnership when developing plans to stimulate economic growth, and that there needs to be better communication and more investment from the province.

Over the past few years the groups have called on the province to consult with municipalities on key infrastructure and investment decisions, but Atholville mayor and AFMNB president Michel Soucy says the groups are still waiting for the opportunity to weigh in.

While the groups say they appreciate the provincial government's leadership in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, they say they're disappointed to learn it's proposing changes to the Integrated Bilateral Agreement; move the groups say will affect municipalities for the next decade.