NB cities say use of city infrastructure should be reflected in tax bills of unincorporated areas

The association representing the province's eight cities thinks New Brunswickers living in local service districts should pay higher taxes.

Cities of New Brunswick Association president Adam Lordon tells CBC most New Brunswickers live within 50 kilometres of a city and pay significantly less property taxes than their city-dwelling neighbours.

He adds the use of nearby city infrastructure should be reflected in the tax bills of those living in unincorporated areas.

Lordon says a tax-hike for unincorporated New Brunswick could boost revenue by up to $150 million.

We're reached out to the City of Bathurst for comment.

(with files from CBC)