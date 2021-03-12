NB classifies small songbird as endangered
The Committee on the Status of Species at Risk has classified the bank swallow, a small songbird, as endangered in New Brunswick.
Natural Resources Minister Mike Holland says it's a priority to preserve the bank swallow, and its habitat, for future generations.
The committee is composed of a range of experts in science and Aboriginal traditional knowledge related to the conservation of wild species.
Holland says the department is currently pursing several initiatives which could improve conservation outcomes for species at risk.