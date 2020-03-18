NB College of Pharmacists limits amount of medication to be dispensed

The New Brunswick College of Pharmacists has issued a directive that limits the amount of medication pharmacists can dispense.



With rare exceptions based on judgment pharmacists are to provide patients with medication for 30 days only.

The college says providing patients with a 30-day supply of medication will help pharmacists continue to ensure a stable supply as the situation with COVID-19 evolves.

New Brunswick's 240 community pharmacies are expected to remain open during the duration of the pandemic.