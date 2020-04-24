NB College of Pharmacists says province ignored advice on refill prescriptions

New Brunswick College of Pharmacists says the province ignored its advice and concerns when it reversed a temporary 30-day refill restrictions on prescriptions.

Registrar Sam Lanctin says the College the restrictions were put in place to prevent shortages and to ensure current shortages don't get worse.

Lanctin says ignoring the significant supply chain warnings, information and alerts from manufacturers and distributors will not make the problem go away.

He worries reversing the restrictions will have severe ramifications like patients being unable to obtain medications and is calling on New Brunswickers to opt for 30-day refills instead of 60 or 90 days.



Meanwhile, the College says it is also concerned with this challenge to the legislated authority of all self-regulated bodies in the province.

