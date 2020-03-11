NB Common Front for Social Justice weighs in on provincial budget

The New Brunswick Common Front for Social Justice says the provincial budget tabled on Tuesday does little to help those living on Social Assistance.

The budget proposes $5.4 million to increase the basic rates of New Brunswickers living on Social Assistance but NBCFSJ's Jean-Claude Basque says that 'just doesn't cut it'.

Basque says some rates haven't changed since 2014, while some haven't moved since 2010.

Despite the funding, Basque says the situation is getting worse and those living on Social Assistance will still be living in poverty and be unable to meet their basic needs.

But Basque says the budget isn't all doom and gloom.

Some of the positives, he says, are a $2 million increase to the Support Services Program, $11.7 million for Disability Support Services, as well as $18 million in 'Other' benefits which fund the Home Energy Assistance Program, Low Income Seniors' Benefit, Child Tax Benefit and Working Income Supplement, and the Healthy Seniors' Pilot Project.