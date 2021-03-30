NB community of of four finalists for Kraft 'Hockeyville' contest

A New Brunswick community needs your help to show the rest of the country that it's all about hockey.

The Elsipogtog First Nation is one of just four finalists from coast-to-coast in Kraft's annual 'Hockeyville' contest.

Winning the contest would mean about $250,000 for the community's 'Chief Young Eagle Recreation Centre' and a shot at hosting an NHL game.

The money would be used to rebuild the facility after it was devastated by fire last year.

Other finalists include Bobcaygeon(Ontario), Lumsden(Saskatchewan), and Saint Adolphe(Manitoba).

The winner will be determined by vote and is expected to be announced April 10th.

