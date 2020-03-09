NB Crab Processors Association concerned about COVID-19 effects on sales to US, Japan
The New Brunswick Crab Processors Association says it's concerned the coronavirus could affect sales to counties like the US and Japan.
Association president Gilles Theriault tells CBC his group is closely monitoring, what it calls, a volatile situation that could impact the province's economy.
Snowcrab is New Brunswick's second largest fishing industry with approximately 85 per cent of crab products being sold to the US market.
