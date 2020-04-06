NB dairy producers dump 50K litres of milk as demand dwindles due to COVID-19

New Brunswick dairy producers dumped 50,000 litres of milk over the past week as demand for their products dwindles at the hands of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the closure of restaurants, daycares, hotels, and other food services, dairy producer Marcel Daigle tells the Acadie-Nouvelle the market is experiencing a surplus of milk.

He says producers were organically supposed to dump 350,000 litres of milk until donations were arranged with food banks.

Daigle estimates that no-less-than 12 million litres of milk across the country will be dumped in the next week, or approximately 7 percent of Canadian production.

(with files from the Acadie-Nouvelle)