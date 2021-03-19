NB eases isolation requirements for rotational workers

Rotational workers will no longer be required to self-isolate beginning next week.

As of next Friday the province says rotational workers won't be required to self-isolate if they've received their first dose of vaccine and 14 days have passed.

They'll be required to undergo testing on days five and ten upon their return to the province.

Health Minister Dorothy Shephard says everyone entering New Brunswick comes with a level of risk and that testing rotational workers will provide an extra layer of security and allow the virus to be tracked.