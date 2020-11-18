NB Fed. of Labour: Approach in Speech from Throne a recipe for failure

The New Brunswick Federation of Labour says relying on private sector investment to lead the province out of the COVID-19 pandemic is a recipe for failure.

In a media release Wednesday, Federation President Daniel Legere says the pandemic has shown investing in the public sector is critical in moving forward.

He says the province can both stimulate the economy while addressing long-standing inequalities exposed by the pandemic like poverty, income and gender wage gabs, a lack of a living wage, and a dependence on precarious and unpaid work.

If the province is to protect its economy and labour force from future crises, Legere says it needs to expand public services and employment to provide more security to workers.