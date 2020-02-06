NB forest rangers to provide relief to crews battling historic Australian bush fires

Sixteen forest rangers from New Brunswick are heading for Australia to help relieve crews battling historic bush fires.

The provincial government says they will be working in the states of New South Wales and Victoria and are expected to be in Australia for at least 30 days.

New Brunswick is a member of the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre, which helps co-ordinate mutual aid among provinces as well as other countries.

Two firefighters from P-E-I are also leaving tomorrow to travel to Victoria for a 31-day deployment.