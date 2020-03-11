NB fuel prices change a day early amidst market uncertainty

The New Brunswick Energy & Utilities Board EUB) used the interrupter clause and fuel prices dropped significantly overnight thanks to the uncertainty of the market.

The current maximum for gas is $1.03.3, down over 10.3 cents per litre.

Diesel has fallen by 8.3 cents and now sits at $1.10.9/L.

Furnace oil was also forced down, with the maximum price now sitting at $0.97.4/L, down 8.4 cents.

The interrupter clause allows the EUB to change prices if there has been a fluctuation in the rack price of 8 cents or more in gasoline and diesel, or 5 cents or more for furnace oil.

The rack price is the price at which distributors purchase their bulk petroleum for resale.

Fuel prices are still reset at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, regardless of when the interrupter clause was used.

Because of this, drivers can expect a different price at the pump on Thursday morning.

(With files from Bell Media's Charles M. Renshaw)