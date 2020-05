New Brunswick fuel prices are up Thursday morning.

Regular self-serve gas increased 4-and-a-half cents a litre to a new maximum of $0.833.

Diesel is up four cents to an even $0.840/L.

Most retailers will sell for a few cents less than the maximum retail price.

Furnace oil was also up 3.9 cents overnight, to a new maximum of $0.682/L.

Propane was down slightly, 0.1 cents, to a new maximum price of $0.944/L.

