NB fuel prices: Regular self-serve gas down, diesel up

There's a bit of relief at the pumps for some New Brunswick motorists after the Energy and Utilities Board reset prices at midnight.

Regular self-serve gas is down eight tenths of a cent to a new maximum price of $1.20.7/L.

On the other hand, diesel is up 1.2 cents a litre, with the new maximum cost now $1.38.4/L.

Many retailers will sell for a few cents less than the maximum retail price.

There was no relief for consumers of furnace oil or propane overnight.

Furnace oil was up a full cent to $1.25.4/L while propane was up five and a half cents to a new maximum price of $1.17.1/L.

(With files from Bell Media's Charles Renshaw)