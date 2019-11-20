NB government paints grim picture of provincial economic, social status

The New Brunswick government is painting a grim picture of the province's economic and social status.

In a sombre speech from the throne yesterday, the Progressive Conservatives pointed out that the province is one of the most indebted in Canada, and about 25 per cent of its children live in poverty.

As well, they said New Brunswick's population is aging faster than any other and is the least literate.

The Tories say their priorities for the year ahead include health care, education and energizing the private sector.