NB government reclassifies paramedics as medical professionals

The New Brunswick People's Alliance says its efforts to have the province's paramedics reclassified as medical professionals have finally paid off.

Health Minister Ted Flemming announced the reclassification on Tuesday, following more than a year of meetings and negotiations.

Party Leader Kris Austin says that means paramedics should expect a salary adjustment to compensate for the vital role they play within New Brunswick's health-care system.

Austin says the recognition will be a much-needed morale boost to those who work tirelessly to save lives in emergency situations.

Paramedics had been calling for the changes for more than two years, with 98 percent of nearly 980 paramedics voting in favour of the reclassification.