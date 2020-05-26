NB Green leader calls for 'Select Committee on Social and Economic Resilience'

New Brunswick's Green leader is proposing a special committee of the legislature to discuss the future of the province in the wake of COVID-19.

David Coon, is calling on the Higgs government to establish a Select Committee on Social and Economic Resilience.



He says as the province recovers from the pandemic, the well-being of all New Brunswickers must be at the heart of government decision-making.



Coon says the province has a unique opportunity to reset the economy in a way that is more locally-based, resilient, and ecologically sustainable.