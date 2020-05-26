iHeartRadio
NB Green leader calls for 'Select Committee on Social and Economic Resilience'

David Coon, MLA and leader of the New Brunswick Green Party, reacts to the budget delivered by New Brunswick Finance Minister Ernie Steeves in Fredericton, New Brunswick on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephen MacGillivray)

New Brunswick's Green leader is proposing a special committee of the legislature to discuss the future of the province in the wake of COVID-19.

David Coon, is calling on the Higgs government to establish a Select Committee on Social and Economic Resilience.
     
He says as the province recovers from the pandemic, the well-being of all New Brunswickers must be at the heart of government decision-making.
     
Coon says the province has a unique opportunity to reset the economy in a way that is more locally-based, resilient, and ecologically sustainable.

