NB Green Party calls on Tories to earmark carbon tax revenues for Climate Action Plan

New Brunswick's Green Party is calling on the province's Tory government to earmark money collected from the federally imposed carbon tax towards implementing a Climate Action Plan.

Green Party leader David Coon says revenues collected from the consumer carbon charge should be used to fund programs and incentives for New Brunswickers.

Coon says the effectiveness of a modest carbon charge for consumers, in reducing their consumption of fossil fuels, is dependent on whether the revenues are used to provide programs to citizens that make it possible for them to insulate their homes, replace their heating systems, or gain access to public transportation