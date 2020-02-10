NB Green Party launches 'Budget with a Heart' tour

New Brunswick's Green Party wants to know how the province can put people's well-being at the heart of its budget.

David Coon's 'Budget with a Heart' tour is slated to stop in fourteen New Brunswick communities beginning on Tuesday.

Coon says the well-being of New Brunswickers needs to be at the heart of the provincial budget and can't simply be a hopeful result of economic growth and debt reduction.

Tour Schedule:

Fredericton : Tuesday, February 11, 7 pm. Centre Communautaire Sainte Anne, Richard Hatfield Room: 713 Priestman Street, Fredericton;

: Tuesday, February 11, 7 pm. Centre Communautaire Sainte Anne, Richard Hatfield Room: 713 Priestman Street, Fredericton; Edmundston : Wednesday, February 12, 7 pm. Les Brasseurs du Petit Sault: 45, rue de l’Église, Edmundston;

: Wednesday, February 12, 7 pm. Les Brasseurs du Petit Sault: 45, rue de l’Église, Edmundston; Grand Sault : Thursday, February 13, 10 am. Location to be announced;

: Thursday, February 13, 10 am. Location to be announced; Perth-Andover : Thursday, February 13, 2 pm. Daily Dose Coffee & Tea House: 1275 W Riverside Dr, Perth-Andover;

: Thursday, February 13, 2 pm. Daily Dose Coffee & Tea House: 1275 W Riverside Dr, Perth-Andover; Woodstock : Thursday, February 13, 7 pm. Village Creek Café & Gallery: 119 Connell St, Woodstock;

: Thursday, February 13, 7 pm. Village Creek Café & Gallery: 119 Connell St, Woodstock; Saint Stephen : Saturday, February 15, 11 am. Masonic Hall: 10 Main Street, Saint Stephen;

: Saturday, February 15, 11 am. Masonic Hall: 10 Main Street, Saint Stephen; Saint John : Saturday, February 15, 3 pm. Nick Nicolle Community Center: 85 Durham Street, Saint John;

: Saturday, February 15, 3 pm. Nick Nicolle Community Center: 85 Durham Street, Saint John; Campbellton : Tuesday, February 18, 7 pm: Location to be announced;

: Tuesday, February 18, 7 pm: Location to be announced; Dalhousie : Wednesday, February 19, 9 am. Steve’s Family Restaurant: 385 Adelaide St, Dalhousie;

: Wednesday, February 19, 9 am. Steve’s Family Restaurant: 385 Adelaide St, Dalhousie; Bathurst : Wednesday, February 19, 2 pm Kaffeine Espresso Bar: 145 Main Street, Bathurst;

: Wednesday, February 19, 2 pm Kaffeine Espresso Bar: 145 Main Street, Bathurst; Shippagan : Wednesday, February 19, 7 pm. Tazza Caffé – upstairs: 231 Boul. J.D. Gauthier, Shippagan;

: Wednesday, February 19, 7 pm. Tazza Caffé – upstairs: 231 Boul. J.D. Gauthier, Shippagan; Miramichi : Thursday, February 20, 10 am: Location to be announced;

: Thursday, February 20, 10 am: Location to be announced; Shediac : Thursday, February 20, 2:30 pm. Bistro Ludique Le Moque-Tortue Games Bistro: 402 Main Street, Shediac;

: Thursday, February 20, 2:30 pm. Bistro Ludique Le Moque-Tortue Games Bistro: 402 Main Street, Shediac; Moncton: Thursday, February 20, 7 pm. La Station Workspace: 232 Botsford St, 2nd Floor, Moncton.

Coon says he plans to submit his findings to New Brunswick's Minister of Finance.