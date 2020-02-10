iHeartRadio
NB Green Party launches 'Budget with a Heart' tour

Green Party of New Brunswick leader

New Brunswick's Green Party wants to know how the province can put people's well-being at the heart of its budget.

David Coon's 'Budget with a Heart' tour is slated to stop in fourteen New Brunswick communities beginning on Tuesday.

Coon says the well-being of New Brunswickers needs to be at the heart of the provincial budget and can't simply be a hopeful result of economic growth and debt reduction.

Tour Schedule:

  • Fredericton: Tuesday, February 11, 7 pm.  Centre Communautaire Sainte Anne, Richard Hatfield Room:  713 Priestman Street, Fredericton;
  • Edmundston: Wednesday, February 12, 7 pm.  Les Brasseurs du Petit Sault:  45, rue de l’Église, Edmundston;
  • Grand Sault: Thursday, February 13, 10 am.  Location to be announced;
  • Perth-Andover: Thursday, February 13, 2 pm.  Daily Dose Coffee & Tea House:  1275 W Riverside Dr, Perth-Andover;
  • Woodstock: Thursday, February 13, 7 pm.  Village Creek Café & Gallery:  119 Connell St, Woodstock;
  • Saint Stephen: Saturday, February 15, 11 am.  Masonic Hall:  10 Main Street, Saint Stephen;
  • Saint John: Saturday, February 15, 3 pm.  Nick Nicolle Community Center:  85 Durham Street, Saint John;
  • Campbellton: Tuesday, February 18, 7 pm:  Location to be announced;
  • Dalhousie: Wednesday, February 19, 9 am.  Steve’s Family Restaurant:   385 Adelaide St, Dalhousie;
  • Bathurst: Wednesday, February 19, 2 pm Kaffeine Espresso Bar:  145 Main Street, Bathurst;
  • Shippagan: Wednesday, February 19, 7 pm.  Tazza Caffé – upstairs:   231 Boul. J.D. Gauthier, Shippagan;
  • Miramichi: Thursday, February 20, 10 am:  Location to be announced;
  • Shediac: Thursday, February 20, 2:30 pm.  Bistro Ludique Le Moque-Tortue Games Bistro:  402 Main Street, Shediac;
  • Moncton: Thursday, February 20, 7 pm.  La Station Workspace:  232 Botsford St, 2nd Floor, Moncton.

Coon says he plans to submit his findings to New Brunswick's Minister of Finance.

