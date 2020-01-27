NB Green Party launches tour to meet with farmers

The New Brunswick Green Party is launching a week-long tour to meet farmers across the province.

Agriculture Critic Kevin Arseneau is looking for feedback to help inform legislation his party will table in the future.

Most of the stops will be farm visits to meet one-on-one with farmers.

As part of the tour Arseneau will also host three public meetings including one today in Caraquet, another tomorrow in Edmundston and one on Wednesday in Woodstock.