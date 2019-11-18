NB Green Party unveils its priorities for new legislative session

New Brunswick's opposition Green Party has brought forward its priorities for the legislative session that begins tomorrow.

The three MLAs say they're looking for measures that help lift people out of poverty and strengthen economic development.

Leader David Coon says his party wants the Tory minority to increase social assistance rates and pilot a Basic Income Guarantee program.

Kevin Arseneau, MLA for Kent-North, says his party favours measures that would ensure mills are supplied with wood directly from private woodlot owners.