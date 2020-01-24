NB has highest prices for legal cannabis in Canada, lowest for illegal pot

The latest survey from Statistics Canada finds New Brunswick has the highest prices in the country for legal cannabis and the lowest for illegal pot.

The federal agency says the price of illegal cannabis in the province was an average of $4.90 per gram in the fourth quarter of last year.

That was less than half the average price of $11.36 per gram for legal cannabis, leaving the price gap in the province at $6.46.

The figures come as a search is under way for a private sector operator to take over legal cannabis sales in the province following losses incurred by Cannabis NB.