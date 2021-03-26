NB issues exposure notifications for Edmundston Region

New Brunswick Public Health officials are issuing several COVID-19 exposure notifications for the Zone 4 - Edmundston Region.

The potential exposures include:

March 23 between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. – Dave Mini Market (466 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls)

March 23 – Northern Construction (554 West River Rd, Grand Falls)

March 23 – 7 :00 p.m. Notre Dames des Sept Douleurs Church (30 37th Ave., Edmundston)

March 23 – La Petite Boucherie Inc. (632 Saint Francois St., Edmundston)

March 22 – La Petite Boucherie Inc. (632 Saint Francois St., Edmundston)

March 21 – La Petite Boucherie Inc. (632 Saint Francois St., Edmundston)

March 20 – La Petite Boucherie Inc. (632 Saint Francois St., Edmundston)

March 22 – 7 :00 p.m. Saint-Basile Church, (321 rue Principale, St-Basile)

March 21 – 11:00 a.m. Saint-Basile Church, (321 rue Principale, St-Basile)

March 22 – Northern Construction (554 West River Rd, Grand Falls)

March 22 between 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. - Centre E & P Senechal Centre gymnasium (60 Ouellette, Grand Falls)

March 21 between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. – Centre Plein air Mont-Farlagne, (360 Mont Farlange, Saint-Jacques)

March 20 between 9:00 a.m. and 2:40 p.m. – Centre Plein air Mont-Farlagne, (360 Mont Farlange, Saint-Jacques)

March 22 – Dollarama (15 Mowin St., Edmundston)

March 21 – Dollarama (15 Mowin St., Edmundston)

Those who were at any of the locations should self monitor for symptoms and follow all Public Heath guidelines.

Should symptoms develop, the province says to self-isolate and take the self-assessment online or call TeleCare(811) to get tested.

Residents are advised to avoid visiting settings with vulnerable populations such as nursing homes, correctional facilities, and shelters over the next 14 days.