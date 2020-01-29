NB Liberal Leader call for concrete action to address violence in hospitals

The leader of New Brunswick's Liberal Party says people working in the province's hospitals have very legitimate concerns about their safety every time they report for a shift.

According to a Liberal motion, Kevin Vickers says health authorities reported 1,600 violent incidents in 2018-19, or about 4.5 violent incidents each day.

He says it's a dangerous situation that needs to be immediately addressed by the government and health authorities.

Vickers is calling on the government to address, what he calls, 'very serious concerns' with real action and not just an online survey or further study.