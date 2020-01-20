NB Liberal Leader won't try to form a government right away if party wins seats in byelection

The leader of New Brunswick's Liberal party says he will not immediately try to form a government should his party win a pair of yet-to-be-scheduled byelections.

Premier Blaine Higgs has until March 10th to set dates for byelections in Shediac Bay-Dieppe and St. Croix.

However, he has said he's in no rush to do so because losing both seats could mean losing hold on power.

Liberal Leader Kevin Vickers says his party would not look to immediately bring down the government and would respect the result of the 2018 election that saw the Progressive Conservatives win 22 seats and the Liberals 21.