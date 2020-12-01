NB Liberals call on Maritime provinces to do away with 'Daylight Saving Time'

New Brunswick's Opposition Liberals think it's time the province ditch time changes.

Interim Liberal Leader Roger Melanson says changing the clocks twice a year is outdated, a hassle, and has little to no benefits.

He says New Brunswickers are tired of adjusting to a new time every six months and that it's time to get rid of 'Daylight Saving Time' once and for all.

Melanson notes Yukon and Saskatchewan don't bother with changing their clocks and that Ontario has recently passed a bill aimed at following suit.

Since the Maritime provinces are so tightly connected, Melanson encourages Nova Scotia and PEI to consider getting rid of the time change too.