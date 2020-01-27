NB man facing charges after fleeing from Saint John police

Police in Saint John, New Brunswick say a man in his 30s faces charges after fleeing from officers.

Police say a patrol car came across two men yesterday who were having an argument in the city's north end.

The officers approached the men and one fled the area in a vehicle that was later found abandoned near the Rothesay Avenue exit of Highway 1.

A man was later taken into custody and faces charges of possession of a weapon, dangerous driving and failure to stop.