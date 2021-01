A New Brunswick man who turns 110 years old on January 30th has been getting cards from across Canada this week.



Arnold Hawkins lives in Beaver Harbour, where his granddaughter recently posted a message on his Facebook page, hoping to collect 110 birthday cards.



Cheryl McKinley says about two-thousand cards arrived in the mail this week.



Hawkins is a former fisherman who survived the Spanish flu pandemic in 1918.