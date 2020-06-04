NB Medical Society condemns racist comments aimed at Campbellton doctor

The New Brunswick Medical Society is condemning racist comments aimed at a doctor blamed by the premier for a COVID-19 outbreak in the Campbellton area.



Dr. Jean Robert Ngola told Radio-Canada it was perhaps an error in judgment when he failed to self-isolate for 14 days after travelling to Quebec to pick up his daughter.



Ngola, who is of Congolese descent, said he decided to speak out because he's become the target of daily racist verbal attacks and false reports to police.



The head of the province's medical association, Dr. Chris Goodyear, says he understands people are upset but racism cannot be tolerated.