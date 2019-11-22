NB NDP to make leadership race announcement

The New Brunswick NDP will be announcing the details of its Leadership race in Fredericton on Saturday.

A release says the race has already gathered much more interest this time around, with more than 10 people expressing interest in participating.

"We want to show our party's faithful, and members of the voting public, that we have made incredible strides and will be ready for either a by-election or general election in the spring, whatever the Premier decides," said Interim Party Leader Mackenzie Thomason.

The launch of the 2020 NB NDP Leadership contest will occur November 23 at 3:00 p.m. at the Radisson Kingswood Hotel in the Winslow Room.

President Cyprien Okana says, "Clearly, with this much interest in our Leadership contest, the NB NDP is still important to New Brunswickers."

Okana adds the party is focusing its efforts to re-engage members and external stakeholders.