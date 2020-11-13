NB now projecting $183.3M deficit

New Brunswick has released second-quarter results showing a projected deficit of 183.3-million dollars for the current fiscal year.



That compares to an estimated surplus of 92.4-million dollars in the budget delivered in early March before the major impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic hit the province.



Revenue is projected to be 40.3-million lower than expected, while total expenses are estimated to be 235.5-million dollars higher.



The province says most of the extra spending will be offset by federal revenue from the Safe Restart Agreement and other programs.